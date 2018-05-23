Ex-Dolphin Incognito's day started at a gym. Now, he's being held under the Baker Act

Richie Incognito is back at it again.
According to TMZ, the former Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills offensive lineman is being held on an involuntary psychiatric hold following an altercation at a Boca Raton gym on Wednesday morning in which Incognito reportedly threw a dumbbell at another man.
"The alleged victim says Incognito was rambling about the government and screaming at the man to 'get off my [expletive] playground,'" TMZ reported.
Incognito was not arrested but was being held at South County Mental Health Center in Delray Beach under the Baker Act, according to the Palm Beach Post.
The news comes two days after the Bills released Incognito from the reserved/retired list, which effectively made him a free agent and allowed him an opportunity to continue his NFL career.
Incognito was a third-round pick in the 2005 draft by the St. Louis Rams and played 12 seasons in the league for the Rams (2005-2009), Bills (2009; 2015-2017) and Dolphins (2010-2013). He earned Pro Bowl recognition in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Incognito was also at the center of an embarrassing national saga in 2013 when Jonathan Martin, an offensive tackle who played parts of two seasons with the Dolphins, left the team and accused Incognito, Mike Pouncey and John Jerry of racism and verbal and emotional abuse.
That launched an inquiry that lasted months by NFL-appointed investigator Ted Wells, who determined that Pouncey, Incognito and Jerry engaged in a pattern of abuse.
Incognito was suspended midway through the 2013 season and never played a down for the Dolphins again.
On April 10, Incognito announced that he planned to retire from the league, citing health issues.
ESPN's Adam Schefter then reported Monday that Incognito wanted to "unretire" with the "hope of playing somewhere else."
