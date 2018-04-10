Ex-Dolphin known for Bullygate retires, citing health issues and ‘doing what’s right’

Richie Incognito, the four-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman and former Miami Dolphin known for his role in the 2013 bullying scandal, announced his NFL retirement Tuesday.
“I’m done,” he wrote on Twitter in a message directed to the NFL Players Association.
@nflpa @GeorgeAtallah— Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) April 10, 2018
I’m done
The Buffalo News’ Vic Carucci reported that Incognito, 34, has already informed the Bills that he is retiring. Sports Illustrated’s Peter King reported that Incognito was talking to the Bills about his contract and that he has until Sunday to change his mind.
“It’s been a long career,” Incognito told Carucci. “Went to the doctor. My liver and kidneys are shutting down. The stress is killing me. It’s just about doing what’s right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame.”
“I am just done with the game,” he added. “I love it ... It’s time to move on. I want to play some golf.”
Incognito was a third-round pick in the 2005 draft by the St. Louis Rams and played 12 seasons in the league for the Rams (2005-2009), Bills (2009; 2015-2017) and Dolphins (2010-2013). He earned Pro Bowl recognition in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Incognito was also at the center of an embarrassing national saga in 2013 when Jonathan Martin, an offensive tackle who played parts of two seasons with the Dolphins, left the team and accused Incognito, Mike Pouncey and John Jerry of racism and verbal and emotional abuse.
That launched an inquiry that lasted months by NFL-appointed investigator Ted Wells, who determined that Pouncey, Incognito and Jerry engaged in a pattern of abuse.
Incognito was suspended midway through the 2013 season and never played a down for the Dolphins again.
