I didn't trash rented L.A. mansion or shove its owner, Jay Ajayi insists

Ex-Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi is fighting back against accusations that he and his buddies wrecked a posh Los Angeles mansion, saying through his publicist that "no parties were thrown and the group did not cause any damage to the property."
That's in response to a TMZ report from earlier this week, in which Ajayi was accused of trashing a 6,000-square-foot Sunset Strip pad rented through Airbnb and then pushing the owner when confronted about the damage.
"Jay was not involved in any physical altercations," Melanie Wadden, Ajayi's publicst, said in an email.
Ajyai's group stayed in L.A. to celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl championship, and it was either a quiet week or a bacchanal, depending on whom you believe.
TMZ first reported that Ajayi is accused in a lawsuit of throwing three parties in the home after being specifically told not to. In the process, he "broke a table, scratched some floors and violated the no-smoking rule," according to TMZ. The owner, who was not named in the TMZ report, told Ajayi that he owed $25,000 in penalty fees.
That's when, according to the lawsuit, Ajayi shoved the owner in the chest.
But Wadden insists that is all a fabrication.
Rather, she said, Ajayi was a guest in the home and not the renter, and that the owner tried to get his group to pay cash outside of Airbnb, which is a big no-no.
Furthermore, the owner was well aware of what was happening in his home; he was on-site throughout their entire stay, Wadden said.
"The entire group voluntarily left the property several days early — no security or police were ever involved or on-site," she continued. "They filed a complaint against the owner through Airbnb back in February that included screenshots of the owner asking for cash and trying to communicate outside of their platform [against Airbnb policy]."
Ajayi spent parts of three seasons with the Dolphins before getting traded to the Eagles midway through the 2017 campaign.
Comments