Jay Ajayi reportedly sued for trashing mansion, shoving owner

Jay Ajayi apparently loves to party hard.
The ex-Dolphins running back has been sued by the owner of a swanky Los Angeles mansion who says Ajayi and his friends wrecked his home.
That's according to TMZ, which has the details:
"The 24-year-old is being sued by the owner of a swanky 6,000-square-foot pad located above the famous Sunset Strip ... where the RB and a friend stayed back in February for 5 days after Ajayi won the Super Bowl."
The owner claims he specifically told Ajayi not to throw parties in his home.
Ajayi allegedly ignored that request and threw three of them. In the process, he "broke a table, scratched some floors and violated the no-smoking rule," according to TMZ, which has seen the lawsuit.
The owner, who was not named in the TMZ report, told Ajayi that he owed $25,000 in penalty fees.
"But when the owner confronted Jay on Feb. 18, he claims Ajayi 'pushed [him] on [his] chest in a menacing and threatening manner,'" according to TMZ.
The owner called security to have Ajayi kicked off his property.
Ajayi's attitude was a major reason the Dolphins traded him to the Eagles midway through his third NFL season. Miami shipped him to Philadelphia, where he helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl.
