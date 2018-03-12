The Miami Dolphins and Douglas High teach football to more than 300 kids

The South Florida sports community has done its part during the past month to help the Parkland community cope following the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High that left 17 dead and another 17 injured.
On Sunday, it was the Miami Dolphins’ turn.
The Dolphins teamed up with the Douglas football team to host a free football clinic at Parkland’s Pine Trails Park — located less than two miles from the Douglas campus.
More than 300 boys and girls showed up to hone in football skills with help from the Dolphins and about 50 members of the Douglas varsity and junior varsity team. The Coconut Creek High School Student Government, Gold Coast Pop Warner and Parkland Rangers of Gold Coast Pop Warner Free Football Clinic also contributed.
Never miss a local story.
“I can’t thank the Dolphins enough,” Douglas coach Willis May said. “They’ve done so much for our kids this year since the tragedy the last [few] weeks ago. This is just awesome for our younger kids.”
On hand for the event from the Dolphins: offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod, wide receiver Malcolm Lewis, wide receiver Rashawn Scott, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and tackle Sam Young. Dolphins alumni Elmer Bailey, John Bock, Troy Drayton and Trent Gamble were also in attendance, as well as members and family of the Dolphins’ senior leadership and staff.
“It’s a great way to get everyone out in the community and bring the community around something positive,” said Young, a Coral Springs native. “We got some of the members of the Douglas football team out here, and it’s great to see them having some fun. I’m happy to be part of an organization that’s helping rebuild and really supporting this community.”
The Dolphins had previously lent a hand to the Douglas community in the wake of the shooting. On Feb. 16 — two days after the shooting — the organization donated $100,000 to the GoFundMe page set up to help the victims and their families. That donation fund is nearing $3 million.
Comments