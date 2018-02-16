Miami Dolphins’ big gift puts Stoneman Douglas fund over $1 million — in just 2 days

The fund created to help the victims and their families of Wednesday’s deadly Stoneman Douglas shooting got a huge boost Friday: $100,000, thanks to the Miami Dolphins.

The organization made the donation in two $50,000 payments — the maximum accepted by GoFundMe, the website where donations are being collected.

The gift put the fund, which was created Thursday, over $1 million.

And in the hour after the Dolphins’ donations, tens of thousands of dollars more poured in.

In all, more than 16,000 people from across the country — and presumably around the world — have given to the fund, which is run by the Broward Education Foundation and has been verified by state Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“Donations raised here will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting,” the fund’s organizer wrote.

“Broward County Public Schools district is dealing with the unimaginable tragedy that unfolded on February 14th at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida,” according to the message. “There are no words to express the sorrow that we are all feeling.”

The Dolphins are one of the most charitable organizations, not just in South Florida, but in the country. When Hurricane Irma wrecked the Caribbean and the Florida Keys, the organization paired with AARP to raise over $1 million for the storm’s victims.

“Our hope is to encourage people to make more donations,” said Jason Jenkins, a Dolphins vice president and team spokesman.

A @gofundme has been set up to provide relief and financial support to victims and families by the @browardedfound.







Get Involved: https://t.co/mJYA4HLxYE pic.twitter.com/Q3J9hKOzYQ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 16, 2018

Meanwhile, the Sun-Sentinel reported Friday that Dolphins coaches independently gave $17,500 to the family of Douglas assistant football coach Aaron Feis on Friday.

Associates of Feis, who died saving students’ lives, have set up a separate GoFundMe account for his family, which as of late Friday had raised more than $90,000.

Four Dolphins players — Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills, T.J. McDonald and Tony Lippett — attended Thursday night’s vigil in Parkland.