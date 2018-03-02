Miami Dolphins trade for Rams defensive end Robert Quinn

The Los Angeles Rams will trade defensive end Robert Quinn to the Miami Dolphins, as first reported by ESPN on Friday and independently confirmed by the Miami Herald. The trade will be completed March 14 at the start of the new league year.
Quinn, the 14th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, played his first seven seasons with the Rams and has recorded 218 tackles, 62.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles and 17 defended passes over 95 games (76 starts).
He signed a six-year contract extension in September 2014 following a 2013 season in which Quinn finished second in the league with 19 sacks and forced seven fumbles en route to being named the Defensive Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association and a consensus first-team All-Pro. Last season, Quinn recorded 8.5 sacks over 15 games (14 starts).
Quinn, a 6-4, 250-pound defensive end, should provide immediate help for a Dolphins defense that finished tied for 26th in the league with 30 sacks. Quinn, 27, will join Cameron Wake, Andre Branch and Charles Harris as the Dolphins’ likely primary defensive ends.
Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that he anticipated Harris will compete for a starting job next season after having “a pretty good” rookie season.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins will be sending a mid-round pick to the Rams for their end of the trade.
