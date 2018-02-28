Dolphins In Depth

Dolphins In Depth

Armando Salguero brings you the latest about the Miami Dolphins

Armando Salguero

Dolphins DE Charles Harris gets big opportunity after ‘a pretty good’ rookie season

By Armando Salguero

asalguero@miamiherald.com

February 28, 2018 04:09 PM

The primary media focus of the current NFL Scouting Combine is identifying who will go in the first round of next April’s draft, but Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Wednesday talked about the team’s plans for last year’s first-round pick Charles Harris.

“He’s going to compete for the starting job,” Gase said of Harris.

That means Harris and veteran Andre Branch will likely be battling for the defensive end spot opposite Cameron Wake on the other side of the defensive line.

And Gase is apparently fired up about having Harris join the competition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I’ll be excited to see him kind of have a bigger role this year,” Gase said during his on-the-record session with reporters at the combine. “We kind of tried to use him more in those passing situations than making him more of an every down player. It’s always interesting that first year when [defensive ends] come in from college, that transition from the play-action passes or the run game, having to transition to a pass. It’s not as easy as you think. When it’s third down you see that’s really where he’s most comfortable.

“I think the more football he plays the better he’s going to get. I thought he had a pretty good year this year. He did a lot of good things and we were excited about what he showed us.”

Some facts:

1. Charles Harris had 19 total tackles last year, which was tied for 16th on the team.

2. Harris had two sacks last year, which was tied for fourth on the team.

3. Harris started two games.

More Videos

Guantánamo commander on help from the Cuban military extinguishing base wildfires 1:15

Guantánamo commander on help from the Cuban military extinguishing base wildfires

Pause
College basketball player surprises woman living out of car with fresh pizza 0:31

College basketball player surprises woman living out of car with fresh pizza

Runcie: Building where school shooting took place will be knocked down 1:04

Runcie: Building where school shooting took place will be knocked down

Broward Superintendent Runcie talks about student's return to Douglas 2:52

Broward Superintendent Runcie talks about student's return to Douglas

One-of-a-kind lab designed to help coral fight for their lives 1:52

One-of-a-kind lab designed to help coral fight for their lives

Douglas students talk about their first day back on campus 1:47

Douglas students talk about their first day back on campus

The Great Lego Race at Legoland 0:44

The Great Lego Race at Legoland

Take a look at SeaWorld's Infinity Falls 0:31

Take a look at SeaWorld's Infinity Falls

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? Social Media is divided 1:37

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? Social Media is divided

Rescued baby chimp helps 'co-pilot' flight to new home 1:00

Rescued baby chimp helps 'co-pilot' flight to new home

Charles Harris, Miami Dolphins DE and 2017 first round draft pick, talks about his first career sack in the teams victory over the Tennessee Titans. Charles Trainor Jr.ctrainor@miamiherald.com

And some thoughts:

While Gase thinks Harris had “a pretty good year,” I don’t see that. And I’d be worried if Charles Harris thought he had a pretty good year.

Related stories from Miami Herald

Of course, I don’t expect the coach to rip the player. But it wouldn’t hurt to say something akin to, “Charles Harris was solid and needs to get much better.”

That’s not an insult. And it has the added benefits of being true and sending a message to the player that he needs to do better.

The truth is Harris has potential. He has a great work ethic. He plays hard. He is not a bust — not even close, at this early stage.

But two sacks and 19 tackles isn’t a good season for a first-round draft pick. I would expect first-round picks to have more of an impact. And, yes, pretty quickly.

More Videos

Guantánamo commander on help from the Cuban military extinguishing base wildfires 1:15

Guantánamo commander on help from the Cuban military extinguishing base wildfires

Pause
College basketball player surprises woman living out of car with fresh pizza 0:31

College basketball player surprises woman living out of car with fresh pizza

Runcie: Building where school shooting took place will be knocked down 1:04

Runcie: Building where school shooting took place will be knocked down

Broward Superintendent Runcie talks about student's return to Douglas 2:52

Broward Superintendent Runcie talks about student's return to Douglas

One-of-a-kind lab designed to help coral fight for their lives 1:52

One-of-a-kind lab designed to help coral fight for their lives

Douglas students talk about their first day back on campus 1:47

Douglas students talk about their first day back on campus

The Great Lego Race at Legoland 0:44

The Great Lego Race at Legoland

Take a look at SeaWorld's Infinity Falls 0:31

Take a look at SeaWorld's Infinity Falls

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? Social Media is divided 1:37

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? Social Media is divided

Rescued baby chimp helps 'co-pilot' flight to new home 1:00

Rescued baby chimp helps 'co-pilot' flight to new home

Miami Dolphins rookie DE and first round draft pick Charles Harris has some advice for the next round of rookies, "don't think", during practice. Charles Trainor, Jr.Miami Herald Staff

Harris did not. He is only the second Dolphins first-rounder who didn’t immediately start a majority of the games as a rookie dating back to 2006. The other one was Dion Jordan.

And the thing is the Dolphins need someone to step up opposite Wake. Because Branch, who was hurt most of last season and underwent surgery this offseason to correct the issues, was mediocre at best. He collected 4.5 sacks and 23 total tackles.

So Harris collecting fewer sacks and fewer total tackles and not being able to overtake the veteran for playing time isn’t “a pretty good year.”

Harris will have a chance to have his first good NFL year in 2018.

We’ll get a hint whether that’s likely if he wins the coming competition against Branch.

Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Guantánamo commander on help from the Cuban military extinguishing base wildfires 1:15

Guantánamo commander on help from the Cuban military extinguishing base wildfires

Pause
College basketball player surprises woman living out of car with fresh pizza 0:31

College basketball player surprises woman living out of car with fresh pizza

Runcie: Building where school shooting took place will be knocked down 1:04

Runcie: Building where school shooting took place will be knocked down

Broward Superintendent Runcie talks about student's return to Douglas 2:52

Broward Superintendent Runcie talks about student's return to Douglas

One-of-a-kind lab designed to help coral fight for their lives 1:52

One-of-a-kind lab designed to help coral fight for their lives

Douglas students talk about their first day back on campus 1:47

Douglas students talk about their first day back on campus

The Great Lego Race at Legoland 0:44

The Great Lego Race at Legoland

Take a look at SeaWorld's Infinity Falls 0:31

Take a look at SeaWorld's Infinity Falls

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? Social Media is divided 1:37

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? Social Media is divided

Rescued baby chimp helps 'co-pilot' flight to new home 1:00

Rescued baby chimp helps 'co-pilot' flight to new home

Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft

View More Video

On Twitter

Team Stats



» View more stats

Herald Books

Fins at 50: The Miami Dolphins: 50th Anniversary

Fan Shop