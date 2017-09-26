Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry won’t be charged with domestic violence

On Tuesday, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office said it won’t file any charges against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Landry has maintained all along that he was innocent and did not strike the mother of his child back in the spring.

“I’ve been very upfront with the team,” Landry told reporters in August. “I’ve been very upfront with the law enforcement. I'm here, at training camp, to help my guys get better.”

On Tuesday, Jarvis expressed his gratitude in a statement: “I am very thankful that this matter is over and my family and I can put this behind us now. I greatly respect the Broward County State Attorney’s Office for their hard work and thorough investigation into this matter and I am thankful that they were able to come to a conclusion that reaffirms the true facts that no crime was committed.”

The Fla. State attorney won't file charges against #Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry for a domestic violence issue. Statement and response: pic.twitter.com/0l0aLF4E7E — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2017