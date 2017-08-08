Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry says any accusation of domestic violence is false

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry believes he did nothing wrong and that any allegations that he struck the mother of his child back in the spring are false.
“I've been very upfront with the team,” Landry told reporters Tuesday. “I've been very upfront with the law enforcement. I'm here, at training camp, to help my guys get better.
Landry continued: “I don't want any bad attention to me, this organization, Adam, nobody. I don't believe this is the place for it or the time for it. Like I said, I've been very upfront with the team and I've been very upfront with law enforcement. I put that in their hands. That's really all I have to say about it.”
Landry declined to get into specifics about what exactly happened between Estrella Cerqueira in Fort Lauderdale back in the spring.
Police began investigating a domestic violence battery case involving Landry on April 1. Listed under “weapons/tools” on the incident report are “hands, fist, feet, teeth,” but report says the victim suffered no injury. There’s no signature from anyone filing a complaint and the case status is put as “inactive.” The Broward State Attorney’s Office is now looking into the matter.
Cerqueira issued a statement on Monday through EAG Sports Management’s Denise White: “In March of 2017, the father of my child and I had a vocal disagreement that resulted in someone calling 911. I, myself, did not call police. When the police arrived, they determined there was no cause for any arrests nor was there any concern for my physical well-being. There were no arrests made, there were no criminal charges, I was not in any way physically harmed.
“Yes, we are going through a civil family court case and emotions are high, but I would like to make it very clear that Jarvis would never, ever do anything to harm me or anyone else.”
Cerqueira did file a paternity suit against Landry in April in Broward County court.
Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Monday that he’s aware of the investigation, but insisted that the unresolved legal issue is not the reason the Dolphins have not signed Landry to a long-term contract extension. Landry’s rookie deal ends after this season.
Miami Herald reporter David. J. Neal contributed to this report.
