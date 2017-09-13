Miami Dolphins, Florida Panthers each donate $1 million to hurricane relief

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross announced Wednesday that he was pledging $1 million to “immediate and long-term rebuilding efforts” following Hurricane Irma.

On Tuesday, the Florida Panthers announced they were part of a $2.7 million donation to various efforts throughout the state.

The Panthers donated $1 million with the Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL and its players’ association kicking in the rest.

And the aid is far from finished.

The Panthers have been coordinating on-ground support delivering food and water to those in need while also hosting a free food truck festival at their arena on Wednesday.

The team will also collect donations at its arena when the season begins in the coming weeks.

JetBlue Airlines, a sponsorship partner of the NHL team, paid for Wednesday’s free meals which were offered to anyone who showed up at BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The arena has also been serving as a major staging area for emergency response crews who flocked to South Florida from all over the nation.

Both the Dolphins and Panthers plan on continuing to raise money with various endeavors including volunteer projects.

AARP, a Dolphins’ corporate partner, is also matching dollar-for-dollar donations up to $750,000.

Thanks to @JetBlue food trucks are here @thebbtcenter today from 11 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm! pic.twitter.com/9RWNlD25Sj — FlaPanthersCARE (@FlaPanthersCARE) September 13, 2017

The NBA Players’ Association donated $500,000 to hurricane relief with Chris Paul saying the NBAPA would match any player’s individual contribution up to $20,000.

“The devastation throughout Florida was heartbreaking, but I was inspired by the resilience and spirit of our state to help rebuild,” Ross said in a statement.

“Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by Hurricane Irma and we are committed to helping in long term recovery efforts.”