Tired of peanut butter? JetBlue bringing free food truck meals to Sunrise on Wednesday

Who out there still doesn’t have power?
If you put up a sweaty arm, you’re probably tired of eating Hurricane Irma rations as well.
On Wednesday, at least, JetBlue Airways and the Florida Panthers are coming to the rescue.
Over a dozen food trucks will descend on the BB&T Center in Sunrise offering free hot and cold food offerings from some of the top mobile chefs in South Florida.
In the mood for some bar-be-que?
King of Racks has you covered.
How about a nice grilled cheese?
The folks from Cheezilla will have that as well.
Trucks from those two mobile restaurants as well as others such as 90 Miles to Go, Conch Shack, Gallos Pintos and Worldwide Bistro, will be parked near the main arena entrance across from the Sawgrass Mills Mall off Northwest 36th Avenue/Panther Parkway.
Hours for the lunchtime crew are from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner hours are 4-7 p.m.
