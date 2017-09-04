The latest on how Hurricane Irma might affect Dolphins’ season opener

The next 48 hours are a critical time, not just for storm watchers at the National Hurricane Center, but also for the Miami Dolphins as they mull what to do about their home opener.

The Dolphins’ 2017 season is scheduled to begin against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday — precisely the time when Hurricane Irma could be lashing South Florida.

Dolphins officials have been closely watching the storm’s track since last week, and are considering a range of options if forecasters’ worst fears are realized.

06z GFS continues with Donna like track across the spine of #Florida peninsula putting heavy populated areas in NE quadrant of #Irma. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/1Y6ZHm8He1 — Adrian Linares (@Adriansweather) September 4, 2017

Forecasts this far out are still unreliable, so the teams, the NFL and governement officials have the benefit of time before making a decision to either move the game up a few days, move it back or postpone it. Both the Buccaneers and Dolphins have a bye on Nov. 18, but the NFL typically does not want teams playing 16 straight weeks, which both teams would do if the game is moved to that date.

Instead, finding a day in the next week would seem to be more likely.

There is precedent. In 2004, a storm forced the Dolphins to move their game against the Titans from Sunday to Saturday. A year later, Hurricane Wilma prompted the NFL to move Dolphins-Chiefs up two days.

If Sunday’s game is going to be moved, that call will probably have to be made by Wednesday morning, because of the logistics involved.

Hard Rock Stadium, which in recent years underwent a half-billion renovation project, is built to withstand a Category 4 hurricane. But even if it isn’t hit directly, there are a number of other issues that could determine when the game will be played. Most notably: staffing a game with local police and over 1,000 game-day employees.

Their safety, and the safety of Dolphins fans and the public at large, is the most important consideration when determining what to do.