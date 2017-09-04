High school football schedule could be affected if Hurricane Irma threat intensifies

High school football is still on schedule for this weekend.

But if Hurricane Irma becomes a bigger threat to South Florida, several of those games could happen a little earlier than expected.

The Greater Miami Athletic Conference and Broward County Athletic Association are monitoring the situation and will likely discuss the potential rescheduling of this week’s high school athletic events should the storm affect Miami-Dade and Broward Counties by this weekend.

The possibility exists that games scheduled for Friday and Saturday could be moved up with several going to Thursday.

Due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday no decisions were made and won’t be until both the GMAC and BCAA resume normal business activities on Tuesday.

Private or charter schools not affiliated with either governing body may also choose to reschedule events for earlier this week.

The situation typically always presents a challenge especially in Miami-Dade where the majority of the 37 public school football programs play at eight neutral-site stadiums.

A handful of those schools have hosted games on-campus in recent years, which could become an option this week as well.

More Videos 0:54 Video highlights from Chaminade-Madonna's high school's football defeat over Miramar Pause 0:55 The 11 o'clock advisory shows Hurricane Irma continue to move west 1:14 Hurricane Irma strengthens to category 4 as storm nears Leeward Islands 0:36 Watch as Hurricane Irma spins through the Atlantic 0:38 Hurricane Irma's menacing eye strengthens 0:46 Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway 0:33 Hurricane warnings and watches in Caribbean as Irma approaches 2:13 Willie the Bee man 5:08 Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 1:47 Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane warnings and watches in Caribbean as Irma approaches Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph. The National Hurricane Center has the storm at about 560 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Hurricane warnings and watches in Caribbean as Irma approaches Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph. The National Hurricane Center has the storm at about 560 miles east of the Leeward Islands. NOAA

A total of 10 football games are scheduled for Thursday in Miami-Dade County and one in Broward. There are 15 more set to be played Friday in Dade with 18 in Broward County.

Saturday’s slate features two games in each county, including a pair of north-south clashes in Dade between Carol City and Columbus at Tropical Park and South Dade and Northwestern at Traz Powell Stadium. Deerfield Beach is set to play Blanche Ely and Fort Lauderdale is set to take on Cooper City on Saturday as well.

One game between Killian and American was suspended this past Friday with the teams tied at 6 in the third quarter. That game is tentatively scheduled to resume Tuesday at a time to be announced at Milander Park in Hialeah.

MORE FOOTBALL

Cypress Bay 29, Cooper City 6: Senior wide receiver Ricardo Malcolm scored a pair of first-half touchdowns to lead the Lightning.

Devin Singer, who rushed for 107 for the Lightning on 15 carries added a 14-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Malcolm returned a punt 86 yards down the Lightning (2-0) sidelines giving his team a 15-0 lead early in the second quarter. He added 15-yard reception for another score late in the first half for a 22-0 advantage.

The only score for the Colts (0-2) came on a 19-yard pass from Deandre Jonson to Mark Azema on the first drive of the second half.

DAVE BROUSSEAU

West Broward 40, Coral Glades 6: Running back Devin Broughton led the Bobcats (1-1) with eight carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Jason Montez had 16 carries for 81 yards rushing and one touchdown. Fullback Dominic Tianga had three carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Defensive end Tommy Armstrong had two sacks, two fumble recoveries and recorded four solo tackles.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Reagan won the Florida Memorial University Invitational over the weekend. The Bison beat Mourning 25-11, 25-15 in the final after a 25-17, 25-17 win over Krop in the semifinals.

Andrea Bernal combined for 20 kills and 24 digs for both matches. Wilnelis Giusti had 40 combined assists and Isabella Pacheco had 52 combined digs.

GOLF

Archbishop McCarthy’s girls finished fifth at the Antigua National High School Golf Invitational in Chandler, Arizona over the weekend.

Taylor Roberts shot a combined 142 to finish tied for fourth individually. Natalia Jimenez finished 22nd.

On the boys’ side, Columbus finished 14th and the Mavericks finished 15th.