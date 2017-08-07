Head coach Adam Gase talks with wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) during June’s Dolphins minicamp.
Head coach Adam Gase talks with wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) during June's Dolphins minicamp.

Dolphins wide receiver Landry under investigation for battery

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

August 07, 2017 12:02 PM

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a battery case involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The incident under investigation happened earlier this year.

Fort Lauderdale police presented an investigation to the Broward state attorney’s office, which is reviewing the matter, said state attorney spokesman Ron Ishoy said. No decision is expected this week on charges.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase told reporters gathered to cover training camp on Monday that the team is aware of the investigation. He declined to comment further.

According to radio reporter/host Andy Slater, Landry’s girlfriend, Estrella Maria Cerqueira, was the alleged victim but wasn’t cooperating with the investigation. She filed a paternity suit against Landry in April in Broward County court.

Since the Dolphins made him a second round NFL draft pick in 2014, Landry has led the Dolphins in receiving each NFL season. He has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards each of the last two seasons and caught a single season team record 110 passes in 2015. Landry is heading into the last season of his first NFL contract.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

