Kaepernick 'has to be an option' for Dolphins, NBC’s Collinsworth says

Like all of us, NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth doesn’t know what the Dolphins will ultimately end up doing at quarterback now that Ryan Tannehill is out indefinitely with yet another knee injury.
But he believes the league’s most talked-about — if not controversial — player will be part of the conversation.
“I think [Colin] Kaepernick has to be an option at this point,” Collinsworth said at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Friday. “You heard some of the rumors about Jay Cutler. Matt Moore's a nice player down there. But this is a team, with what they're doing running the football, with Jay Ajayi now, they are a legitimate team that you have to reckon with.”
Collinsworth continued: “They've got solid receivers. So some of these other quarterbacks that are available out there are going to be looking at that. If you're Jay Cutler, or even if you're Tony Romo — I don't want to start all of these rumors — but you start to go, 'I wouldn't mind taking a shot with that offense down there with what they've got going on.' I think it's going to be a very interesting situation.”
Back in Florida, Adam Gase told reporters Friday that “everything is on the table” for Tannehill, including surgery, after he re-injured his troublesome left knee during practice Thursday. Gase had no timetable for making a decision on Tannehill, but it’s clear he’s going to miss significant time even if he doesn’t need surgery.
When asked if Moore, who started the playoff game in January with Tannehill sidelined, will be the quarterback if Tannehill cannot play, Gase said: “Right now, Matt is our quarterback. We’ll see where we go from there. I’ve got to see what’s going on with Ryan. We’ll make decisions after that.”
Added Collinsowrth: “I think Matt Moore can play. He's a good player. He's the odds-on favorite. But man, the rumors are going to swirling fast down in Miami, as to what they're going to end up doing ultimately. It's going to be fun to watch.”
Miami Herald sports writer Barry Jackson contributed to this report.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments