Dolphins’ Gase said surgery among options being considered for Tannehill

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Friday that the team is trying to determine how to handle Ryan Tannehill’s injured left knee and confirmed that surgery is an option under consideration.
“Everything is on the table right now,” Gase said. “We are going to talk to a lot of people. We’re still getting I wouldn’t say second and third [opinions]. We’re probably going deeper than that, talking to a lot of people, making sure we’re getting all the right information and then we’ll make a decision after that.”
Gase said there’s no timetable for making that decision.
Regardless of whether Tannehill opts for season-ending surgery or not, he will miss “significant” time with his left knee injury, according to league sources.
If the Dolphins and Tannehill opt for rest and rehab instead of surgery, he likely would miss at least six weeks and potentially two months.
Asked if Matt Moore will be the quarterback if Tannehill cannot play, Gase said: “Right now, Matt is our quarterback. We’ll see where we go from there. I’ve got to see what’s going on with Ryan. We’ll make decisions after that.”
The Dolphins are expected to explore adding another quarterback to supplement Moore, Brandon Doughty and David Fales.
But Gase said Friday that he hasn’t “really got there yet” about adding another quarterback.
“[Thursday] was a tough day,” Gase said. “Been kind of going through that, kind of seeing how hard [Tannehill] worked to be back out there and go through the spring – a lot of the things he did to make sure everything was good. He felt great. It caught him off guard a little bit. Seeing him like that was tough.”
Among available free agent quarterbacks: Colin Kaepernick, Robert Griffin III, Johnny Manziel, Thaddeus Lewis, Zach Mettenberger, Charlie Whitehurst, Sean Renfree and Aaron Murray.
ESPN reported that Fox announcer Jay Cutler would have interest in ending his retirement if the Dolphins brought him in as a starter and paid him starter money.
Moore said he’s not concerned about Miami bringing in someone to challenge him: “I’m focused on training camp, not really thinking about that. I’m focused on myself and the guys who are here right now.”
Tannehill, who sustained the non-contact injury while running out of bounds during a team drill on Thursday, watched Friday’s practice from the team cafeteria, his leg elevated.
Moore said he spoke to Tannehill and “he’s obviously waiting, like we all are. Nobody knows what’s going on. He seems to be in good spirits. He was here watching tape [Thursday] with us and hanging out. So it was good.”
He said Tannehill’s injury “stinks. It’s hard. As a buddy, teammate you never want to see that happen. That’s part of my role. I’ve done this before.”
The Dolphins and Tannehill will consult several doctors on Tannehill, including renowned orthopedic surgeon James Andrews and prominent South Florida based surgeon John Uribe. But the team and Tannehill do not feel any pressure to make a quick decision.
After Tannehill sustained a partially torn ACL and MCL in that same left knee last December, Tannehill - after consulting with doctors - underwent stem-cell treatment but decided it was worth the risk to eschew surgery that would have caused him to miss much of this coming season.
Former San Diego Chargers team physician David Chao, opining in a Thursday column for the San Diego Union Tribune, said the decision not to undergo surgery early this season shouldn’t necessarily be second-guessed but that surgery appears to be the best option now.
“The knee has proven to be unstable,” Chao wrote. “Nine times out of 10, partial ACL ends up unstable and needing surgery. The hope with Tannehill was that he was the exception.”
Regarding the decision to bypass surgery after last December’s injury, Chao said: “Hindsight is 20/20. There were undoubtedly reasonable medical factors that lead to a conservative care approach. Statistically, though, partial ACL tears are rare. Even if truly partial, the question is stability and the vast majority end up needing surgery. A brace can help with knee instability, but no brace can take the place of a ligament.
Added to concern over Tannehill’s knee instability is the medial collateral ligament. Rarely do NFL sprains/tears need surgery, but commonly when they heal there is mild residual laxity. This accentuates any instability from the ACL. There are four main ligaments in the knee — like the four legs of a chair If a one leg is a little off, the chair rocks but is usable, but if a second leg is damaged, it becomes unusable.”
But the Dolphins and Tannehill, as of Friday morning, had not decided whether to pursue surgery or rest and rehab.
Either way, Tannehill will be out for an extended period of time.
Miami Herald sports writer Armando Salguero contributed to this report.
