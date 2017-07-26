Mike Pouncey cleared to practice; Reshad Jones on NFI with minor injury

After his euphoric Instagram post and a Miami Herald report earlier in the day that his troublesome hip had been cleared medically, word that Mike Pouncey would begin the season on the active roster was a fait accompli.

And yet, it’s also a reason to celebrate. The Dolphins’ best offensive lineman, after an injury plagued calendar year, is eligible to practice when training camp begins Thursday. However, the Dolphins plan to use extreme caution with him, and he’ll likely do little more than individual drills early in camp.

But that’s more than Reshad Jones will do Thursday. The Dolphins safety, who’s coming off his own season-ending injury, begins camp on the non-football injury list. He suffered a slight muscle injury while running on his own, and shouldn’t be out long.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Adam Gase talks about Dolphins upcoming training camp practice Pause 4:02 Adam Gase talks about center Mike Pouncey's recovery 1:53 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase speaks to the media 0:42 Chad Johnson's daughter might be faster then him 1:56 Miami Dolphins Rise Foundation starts an effort to register the players to vote 1:12 Dolphins coach Adam Gase on team's shorter practices 1:15 Dolphins Wake does not feel pressure from first round pick Charles Harris 2:47 Bees invade Miami Dolphins practice 3:17 Suh: I still have a lot of work ahead of me 1:16 Miami Dolphins DE Andre Branch explains his training routine Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Adam Gase talks about center Mike Pouncey's recovery Adam Gase, the Miami Dolphins head coach, talks about center Mike Pouncey during a press conference on Tuesday two days ahead of the team's first training camp practice of the year. Pouncey is still recovering from a series of hip injuries that derailed his 2016 season. Al Diaz Miami Herald

Tackle Avery Young also begins camp on NFI; receiver Rashawn Scott (foot) will be on the physically unable to perform list at least to start.

Running back De’Veon Smith and tackle Eric Smith had been placed on the physically unable to perform list last week, but were activated Wednesday.