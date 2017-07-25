‘God is good!’ Pouncey gets the medical news he’s ‘been waiting for’

Mike Pouncey is a happy man.

And the Dolphins probably feel the same way.

Pouncey, out since last November with a chronic hip injury, was ecstatic after his final pre-camp checkup at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery.

Late Tuesday, Pouncey posted of an fired-up picture of himself coming out of the tunnel at Hard Rock Stadium.

The caption?

“When you get the news you’ve been waiting for!!!! God is good! #16+”

When you get the news you've been waiting for!!!! God is good! #16+ A post shared by Mike Pouncey (@mikepouncey) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

The significance of the hashtag? Pouncey, like his head coach Adam Gase, expects to play at least 16 games this season.

He hasn’t done so since the 2012 season, before his hip problems begun. He’s since had surgery on both sides, missing 19 games in the last four seasons.

If Pouncey indeed did good news from his New York exam, it ups the odds that he won’t begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

“We have a whole bunch of different scenarios right now that could possibly come up after we get more information today,” Gase said earlier Tuesday. “Working with our guys that have been dealing with him, we’ve put together all of these different contingency plans as far as ‘Alright, he can do individual, and then we can do practice, and here’s his rest day.’ We’re waiting to hear where we’re at and then we’ll go from there.”

Gase added: “He’s been able to run. I mean he’s doing everything that you need to do to be able to show that he’s in good shape and feeling good and feeling stronger. Really, now it’s that final checkup to see exactly where we’re at and once we get those results, we’ll be able to move forward after that.”