Miami Dolphins

June 22, 2017 3:49 PM

Dolphins’ training camp report dates are set — and the rookies are getting an early start

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

Time to get excited, Dolphins fans.

Training camp is less than a month away.

And the Dolphins’ rookies will get a head start on the veterans.

Adam Gase is summonsing Miami’s 21 rookies to the team’s Baptist Health Training Facility on July 20, taking advantage of a league rule that allows an early start for first-year players. They are allowed to be in the building for meetings before the veterans arrive.

The veterans’ report date will come six days later. The first practice of camp will presumably be July 27, two full weeks ahead of Miami’s preseason opener against Atlanta.

The Dolphins have not yet released their full training camp schedule, most of which is open to the public. But the Eagles announced a few weeks back that the Philadelphia and Miami will hold two joint practices ahead of their Aug. 24 preseason game.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Dolphins coach Adam Gase on team's shorter practices

Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, talks to the media about the Fins shorter practices because of the heat in South Florida.

Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald

