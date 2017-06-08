Dolphins headed to Philadelphia for joint practices with Eagles

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles will hold joint two practices prior to their Aug. 24 preseason game in Philadelphia.
The practices were announced by the Eagles Thursday morning.
This means the Dolphins will likely leave early in the week -- perhaps as early as Monday -- and be in Philadelphia for several days before.the game.
The Dolphins and Eagles will not be having dual training camp practices as the NFL collective bargaining agreement has effectively ended that. But the two teams will match strengths (and weaknesses) for those practice dates at least once daily.
This week will be nostalgic for Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso and cornerback Byron Maxwell. Both were treated from the Eagles to the Dolphins in 2016.
The Dolphins have practiced with other teams before -- as recently as 2015 when they visited the Carolina Panthers.
As for Thursday -- today -- the Dolphins are having a short OTA session in the Nick Sabam Memorial Bubble.
