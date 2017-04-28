Here’s one big factor that sold the Miami Dolphins on Charles Harris

Character still matters in the NFL.

At least it does to the Miami Dolphins.

When they went on the clock Thursday night, two very talented players were still on the board, largely because of personal red flags: Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley and Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster.

The Dolphins passed on both.

Instead, they took rush end Charles Harris. Yes, he filled a need. But he also fit a template.

“Great character guy,” a high-level Dolphins employee said as he left the training facility just before midnight Thursday. “Also a really good player. It made it easy on all of us.”

The Dolphins didn’t spend much time with Harris. They didn’t feel they needed to. He checked the most important box.

“This guy loves football,” general manager Chris Grier said. “It's very important to him.”

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 Dolphins first-round pick Harris talks about coming to Miami Pause 1:05 Miami Dolphins draft party 2:05 Dolphins GM Grier talks about the 2017 first round pick 1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft 1:34 Greg Cote previews the Miami Dolphins' upcoming draft pick 1:58 Dolphins GM Chris Grier on plans for upcoming NFL draft 0:24 Pouncey defeated his brother Maurkice and the Steelers 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 0:38 College signing day for stars who do all their high scoring on tests 2:05 Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Dolphins first-round pick Harris talks about coming to Miami Miami Dolphins 2017 NFL Draft pick DE Charles Harris talks with the media on the phone moments after the selection was announced Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

In short, he’s the anti-Dion Jordan, the last edge rusher selected by the Dolphins in Round 1.

But don’t just take Grier’s word for it.

Harris made the case himself, speaking to reporters just after the Dolphins took him.

“At the end of the day, it’s about what you’ve got in your heart,” Harris said. “That’s what I’ve got. I’ve got heart. I’ve got a drive that’s nasty. I’m just trying to ball at the end of the day. I’m going to get to the quarterback without a doubt.”

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 Dolphins first-round pick Harris talks about coming to Miami Pause 1:05 Miami Dolphins draft party 2:05 Dolphins GM Grier talks about the 2017 first round pick 1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft 1:34 Greg Cote previews the Miami Dolphins' upcoming draft pick 1:58 Dolphins GM Chris Grier on plans for upcoming NFL draft 0:24 Pouncey defeated his brother Maurkice and the Steelers 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 0:38 College signing day for stars who do all their high scoring on tests 2:05 Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Dolphins GM Grier talks about the 2017 first round pick Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks to the media about their selection of Charles Harris of Missouri as their first round pick in the NFL Draft. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Harris, when asked about playing alongside (and someday succeeding) Cameron Wake, struck the perfect tone:

“It means everything, to be able to come in and learn from him. I’m just coming in with a humble attitude, willing to work, willing to take coaching from any and everybody. It’s everything. He’s a great player, and I’m going to learn. At the end of the day, I’m hungry for knowledge. I’m hungry for … I’m hungry to get better at the end of the day.”