Dolphins get their pass rusher, select Charles Harris with 22nd pick

The Dolphins believe they have Cameron Wake’s heir.

And his name is Charles Harris.

The Dolphins picked Harris, a 6-foot-3, 253-pound defensive end out of Missouri, in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Harris slipped to Miami after a wild, offense-heavy first 15 picks.

The NFL Draft, held outside before an announced crowd of 70,000 in Philadelphia, was actually quality entertainment.

There were twists.

There were turns.

There were surprises.

There was a villain (Roger Goodell embraced the hate in the City of Brotherly Love).

And there were just some flat-out head-scratchers.

On a night with four hockey and basketball playoff games, the NFL proved yet again why it’s king.

This was pegged as the most unpredictable draft in years, and it lived up to the billing 15 minutes in.

After the Browns, as expected, took Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett first overall, things got crazy quick.

The Bears sent a slew of picks to San Francisco to move up from No. 3 to 2, and used that pick on North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

And then the 49ers took the player — Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas — at 3 they would have taken at 2.

The Titans kept the party rocking by shocking everyone and taking Western Michigan receiver Corey Davis at No. 5.

All this craziness pushed LSU safety Jamal Adams, considered by some the second-best player in the draft, to the Jets at 6.

The Bengals, who picked ninth, needed defense. So of course they went offense, taking the draft’s fastest man in Washington receiver John Ross.

Then the Chiefs pulled off the biggest stunner, leaping from 27th to 10th in a trade with Buffalo to take Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes. What did it cost them? Their first and third round picks this year and next year’s first rounder.

And the run on quarterbacks was officially on. The Texans, who didn’t really have a starting quarterback heading into the night, hope they acquired their QB of the next decade. Houston traded up to 12 to select Clemson’s Deshaun Watson.

Finally, the draft veered back to defense.

And to players the Miami Dolphins, picking 22nd, liked.

The Cardinals at 13 selected Temple linebacker Haason Reddick.

The Eagles at 14 selected Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett.

The Colts selected Ohio State safety Malik Hooker at 15.

The Ravens selected Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey at 16.

The Redskins selected Alabama defensive end Jonathan at 17.

The Titans selected USC cornerback Adoree’ Jackson at 18.

The Lions took Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis at 21.

The Dolphins could do nothing but sit back and wait. And enjoy the show.