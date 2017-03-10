William Hayes: The Rams traded me for office supplies

Get ready, Miami.
William Hayes is coming, and he’s a character.
There’s a reason Hard Knocks made him a star last summer, and it’s not just because he believes in mermaids.
His personality is as big as his game.
The latest example:
Hayes’ farewell Instagram message, in which he reflects on his trade to Miami.
Here’s how he opened:
“I got traded today for a stapler and a coffee machine,” Hayes said. “Life goes on though.”
Hayes went on to thank the Rams organization and its fans, name drop teammates he’ll miss and take a salty swipe at the Titans (or at least their supporters), with whom he spent the first four years of his career.
Enjoy. And make sure to read the caption.
All jokes aside going to miss y'all boys in the locker room from @tayawesome11 @tg4hunnid @puertoricanbobby @g.rob73 @aarondonald99 @truj2 @tjmcdonald25 and many more I love ya boys like to thank my dog kronke and fisher for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play ball also Greg Williams and Mac daddy thanks to everyone who believed in me I hope I made a good impression on you all like you did for me and to St. Louis to LA fans I love you alll #ACoffeeMuGthough#IheardTheStaplerWasNice#yallCouldTriedToGetDecentVaule#LoveYaLA#IWasThinking2FirstRoundersAndASecond#LOLJustJokingTakeCare
