William Hayes: The Rams traded me for office supplies

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine Pause

0:41 Man burned after e-cig explodes on bus

1:45 Nunes: Have not seen evidence of wiretapping

2:10 Justise Winslow shares thoughts on Heat's loss to Hornets

1:33 Interview with reggaeton-pop singer Maluma

1:33 Adam Beasley on the Dolphins' loss to the Patriots

6:02 In the hours after Haiti's catastrophic 2010 earthquake, then-President René Preval began to grasp the magnitude of the disaster.

1:31 Will Florida lawmakers’ education priorities be used for leverage in 2017?

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field