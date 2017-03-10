Miami Dolphins

March 10, 2017 8:42 AM

William Hayes: The Rams traded me for office supplies

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

Get ready, Miami.

William Hayes is coming, and he’s a character.

There’s a reason Hard Knocks made him a star last summer, and it’s not just because he believes in mermaids.

His personality is as big as his game.

The latest example:

Hayes’ farewell Instagram message, in which he reflects on his trade to Miami.

Here’s how he opened:

“I got traded today for a stapler and a coffee machine,” Hayes said. “Life goes on though.”

Hayes went on to thank the Rams organization and its fans, name drop teammates he’ll miss and take a salty swipe at the Titans (or at least their supporters), with whom he spent the first four years of his career.

Enjoy. And make sure to read the caption.

