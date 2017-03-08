Kenny Stills returning to Dolphins on new four-year deal

Kenny Stills isn’t going anywhere.
And he’s staying at a relative bargain.
The Dolphins locked down Stills, who led the team in touchdown catches last year, with a four-year, $32 million contract.
ESPN reported that Still will receive $20 million in guarantees.
It might not be a hometown discount, but it’s certainly value. Stills was expected to receive $10 million annually. Instead, he fits into the Dolphins’ philosophy of keeping their own — at the right price.
Stills ranked third in all of football last year by averaging 17.3 yards per catch. His nine touchdowns were sixth.
Stills and Andre Branch both agreed to new deals Wednesday, but the Dolphins should still have some $30 million in salary cap space to address their many other needs.
Stills will return to one of the better wide receiver units in the league. Jarvis Landry has appeared in each of the last two Pro Bowls, and DeVante Parker is an ascendant player. Throw in new tight end Julius Thomas, who will be formally traded to the Dolphins Thursday, and Miami has a wide array of offensive weapons.
Miami Herald sportswriter Armando Salguero contributed to this report.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments