Dolphins replace Vance Joseph with position coach Matt Burke

The Dolphins have a new defensive coordinator.
His name is Matt Burke, and he spent the 2016 season as the team’s linebackers coach.
Burke’s promotion came late Thursday afternoon. It was expected after his old boss, Vance Joseph, took the Broncos job, and the Dolphins wasted no time to make it official.
Burke has spent the past eight years coaching linebackers, first with the Lions from 2009-2013, and then with the Bengals in 2014-2015.
Burke has also coached collegiately at Harvard and Boston College. He will speak with reporters later Thursday.
