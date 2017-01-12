Vance Joseph paid Adam Gase a huge compliment in his first full day as Broncos coach

During Vance Joseph’s obligatory new-coach news conference Thursday, Denver reporters learned what we here in Miami have known for a year: He’s one of the most honest coaches in football.
Joseph, hired as Broncos head coach Wednesday after just one season as Miami’s defensive coordinator, acknowledged that losing out on Denver’s top job when he interviewed for it two years ago “was tough,” but not as hard as it was for his wife Holly.
Joseph joked that he got over it after a couple of weeks, but the missus stewed for a year.
She’s feeling much better about the Broncos organization these days. John Elway just gave Joseph the keys to the kingdom.
Joseph on Thursday said that the goal is to win championships, but "we can't skip the work, we can't skip the season."
Joseph added: “Most first-time head coaches, the job they receive is broken. This job is not broken. ... This job will not be a rebuild. ... It's a reboot. It's my job to find a small tweak to make this team a winning team again.”
Joseph thanked several coaches who have helped him during his career: Mike Nolan, Mike Singletary, Gary Kubiak, Marvin Lewis and Adam Gase.
“Adam's a young guy but showed great courage in Miami, making some really tough moves during the season to put us over the top,” Joseph said. “It was a slow start but ended up being a fast finish because of Adam's leadership.”
Joseph said he was impressed by Gase’s ability to make difficult decisions. Most notably, Gase benched Jay Ajayi and left him home for the opener over attitude and cut Billy Turner, Dallas Thomas and Jamil Douglas after a disastrous loss to the Titans.
“It's a trick you have to learn, because, obviously with Adam, our team MVP Jay Ajayi didn't make the first trip because he had a bad week,” Joseph said. “After Week [5], Adam cut three offensive linemen, two starters. That takes courage. Making those moves and filling those moves out definitely takes courage, because if it doesn't work, then you're the goat for it. But that's part of the job -- making the tough decisions daily. I'm embracing that part of it. Adam, he did a great job of giving me a blueprint of what to follow.”
Despite running the Dolphins’ defense last year, he hopes not to call defensive plays in Denver. Also, he said that the Broncos will have an open quarterback competition between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments