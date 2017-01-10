Agent: Matt Moore never developed concussion symptoms after monster hit

Matt Moore has experienced no concussion symptoms in the days since Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree targeted Moore’s jaw with his helmet, a hit that left Moore flat on his back for several minutes, according to his agent.
Moore was cleared by both the Dolphins’ team physician and the NFL’s unaffiliated neurological consultant before being allowed back in the game Sunday. But the speed with which that evaluation occurred -- Moore missed just one snap -- has led some to wonder if the Dolphins properly followed the concussion protocol.
On Monday, the NFL initiated a review the situation.
“Under the procedure set forth by the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL, in consultation with the NFL Players Association, will review the relevant documents and video and interview the involved parties to determine whether the Protocol was followed properly,” the league said in a statement.
But Lynn Lashbrook, Moore’s representative, believes the Dolphins followed the proper procedures. And insisted the NFL’s review was not prompted by Moore’s camp.
“You watch it on TV, and we all have the same reaction,” Lashbrook said. “But I'm really comfortable with the Dolphins organization ... [and] comfortable with the integrity of the protocol.”
Lashbrook said Moore is “still sore” from the hit, which drew a 15-yard penalty and will surely draw a fine from the league.
“I just got smoked,” Moore said Sunday. “I needed a second. That was really it. I was checking to see if I had all my teeth, really. I just really needed a second, and obviously with all the protocols now with the NFL, I had to go see the doctor and do all that. I was fine. I just kind of had to gather myself for a second. I was able to do that and went back in.”
