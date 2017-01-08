Blitzburgh! Steelers hammer Dolphins 30-12 to end Miami’s surprise season

Reality blasted cold off the Three Rivers Sunday.
The Dolphins, while fun, but not nearly good enough to make a serious playoff run as currently constructed.
The Steelers beat and bloodied the Dolphins here Sunday, hammering Miami 30-12 to hand savagely end what was a remarkable season in South Florida.
Miami entered the full of vim and vigor, but in the end, the doubters were right.
The Dolphins got fat off bad teams but couldn’t beat the good ones. They finished the year 1-5 against teams with winning records. And they allowed 30 or more points in six of their last seven games.
Perhaps it would have been different if Ryan Tannehill played.
And perhaps it would have been different if Bud Dupree didn’t hunt the head of Tannehill’s replacement.
Moore turned the ball over on three straight drives after Dupree illegally blasted Matt Moore high, drawing a 15-yard penalty and briefly knocking Moore from the game.
But the hole was already deep long before that.
The Steelers didn’t need three minutes to explode.
Ben Roethlisberger connected with Antonio Brown on a bubble screen and Brown did the rest, racing 50 yards to the end zone. It was the fifth times in the last seven games the Dolphins surrendered a first-possession touchdown.
That was bad for the Dolphins’ secondary. The next drive was even worse. Brown beat Tony Lippett on a slant, leaving Bacarri Rambo as the only thing between him and the end zone. Rambo didn’t even touch him, taking a horrendous angle and allowing Brown to go 62 yards for his second touchdown in just over eight minutes.
The Steelers proved they could roast the Dolphins through the air. Le’Veon Bell proved he could do so on the ground, too. He ran on all 10 plays of Pittsburgh’s third drive, including a one-yard scoring plunge to put the Steelers up three scores.
The Dolphins had the ball, down 14, deep in Pittsburgh territory late in the first half, but James Harrison strip-sacked Matt Moore and sent Pittsburgh to the break up 20-6.
The Dolphins were back on the right side of 50 on their next drive, and again Moore coughed it up on a strip sack.
And then he followed that up with an interception to Ryan Shazier, causing many to wonder if the big hit from Dupree had a lingering effect.
Bell removed any doubt with an eight-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. The rout was on.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
