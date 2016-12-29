Dolphins, MarQueis Gray agree to two-year contract extension

Another day, another contract extension for a Dolphins backup.
Tight end MarQueis Gray announced Thursday that he has signed a two-year deal to remain in Miami.
Gray broke the news on Instagram:
“Finally got a place to call home for the next 2years!! I'm back! That much sweeter when all your hard work gets rewarded!”
Gray joined the Dolphins as under-the-radar free-agent pickup from Bills on March 31. A key cog to the Dolphins’ offense after Jordan Cameron went down for the year with a concussion, Gray has caught 14 passes for 174 yards this year. He’ll compete for the Dolphins’ No. 2 tight end job in 2017.
The move comes a day after the Dolphins re-signed backup tackle Sam Young to a one-year deal.
