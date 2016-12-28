Dolphins lock up backup tackle Sam Young through 2017

Sam Young was out of football two and a half months ago.
Now he’s got a football contract for not just this season, but also next.
Young, the reserve offensive lineman who has played more and more as a sixth blocker in recent weeks, signed a one-year extension with the Dolphins Wednesday, the Miami Herald has confirmed.
Pro Football Talk first reported the signing.
The terms: a $200,000 signing bonus, a $50,000 workout bonus and $900,000 in base salary in 2017.
Young, who has appeared in seven games this year, starting one, was on the field for 15 snaps in the Dolphins’ win over the Bills, helping Jay Ajayi rush for over 200 yards for the third time this season.
Young was in training camp with the Dolphins, but they cut him before opening day. Chris Grier kept his number, however, and re-signed him after their offensive line purge in early October.
The Dolphins cut Dallas Thomas and Billy Turner after a nightmare game against the Titans; Young filled one of those roster spots, and has been a solid contributor ever since.
The signing is an early indication that the Dolphins plan to keep as much of their core from this year’s run intact going forward.
