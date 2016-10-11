Dolphins cut Billy Turner, Dallas Thomas after nightmare game

An awful Sunday was followed by an even worse Tuesday for Dallas Thomas and Billy Turner.
The Dolphins cut them both after a nightmare game for their offensive line.
And in doing so, the Dolphins acknowledged that they made mistakes in the third round in both 2013 and 2014.
So who will replace them?
Sam Young, for one. The veteran tackle re-signed with the team after being cut during training camp.
Here’s why Adam Gase felt the need to blow up his offensive line:
It gave up six sacks and, according to Gase, three more quarterback hits against the Titans.
One play in particularly was wince-enducing:
Ryan Tannehill was barely into the third step of his drop-back when a Titans defender blasted him.
“When you hit your back foot and you get sacked, there’s not much you can do about it,” Gase said.
“Can he play better? Sure,” one Dolphins player added Monday. “But come on. How can you evaluate him?”
That’s been Gase’s argument all along.
“Everybody is (saying), ‘Is he going to have mistakes?’ Yes, that last interception,” Gase added. “I told him before he went out there, I was like, ‘When I call this play, you’re going to have to fit it in.’ He tries to fit it in and he gets jacked to the point where I thought he was going to get his rotator cuff blown out and his knee blown out. And then everybody gets [mad] at him.”
That’s why when analytics websites like Football Outsiders, which lists him as one of the league’s three-worst quarterbacks, they don’t tell the whole story.
It’s not excuse-making to point out that Tannehill has faced pressure on a league-high 43.4 percent of his dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
Ryan Tannehill has faced pressure on 43.4% of dropbacks so far, most in the NFL.— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 11, 2016
The least pressured QB? Drew Brees. 19% of dropbacks.
And it’s not excuse-making to mention that Tannehill was without his starting left tackle because he lost 12 pounds due to illness and his starting left guard because he slipped in the shower pre-game and injured his ankle.
Fortunately for Tannehill, Branden Albert is feeling much better after spending the better part of four days running back and forth to the men’s room. Albert expects to practice Wednesday and while he probably won’t be able to gain the lost weight back during the season, he sees no reason why he won’t play this Sunday against the Steelers.
“Last Tuesday. I just woke up in the morning and just wasn’t right,” Albert said. “I could barely get out of bed. I had a fever. I didn’t know what was going on. I just had a bad stomach virus.”
“I usually don’t get sick. When I get sick, I get sick. I got sick.”
Albert did say that his illness was a “blessing,” because it allowed him to shed some excess weight that was slowing him down.
His take on the offensive line’s struggles Sunday?
“If your starting left tackle and you starting left guard are playing the game, I don’t think he’d get hit as much. I commend Billy [Turner] and Dallas [Thomas] for getting put in that situation yesterday and they did the best they could. Billy is not a left tackle and still was in the game for most of the part of the game. But I don’t think when you’ve got your front-runners blocking for your quarterback, I don’t think he takes a beating like that.”
While Albert appears good to go this week, Tunsil is an unknown.
The rookie left guard is not on crutches after his shower accident, Gase said Monday, but his availability is a “day-to-day,” if not “week-to-week” situation.
Tunsil did feel better Monday than he did the day before, and the Dolphins will continue to monitor him throughout the week.
“I’m sure it’s a cross between embarrassment and, ‘Really, I’m missing a game because of this?’ He knows him being out there makes us better,” Gase said. “He’s a competitor and he knows we count on him being healthy and being a part of our offense.”
The task gets no easier with the 4-1 Steelers coming to town. The Dolphins are already off to their worst start since 2011, and are nine-point home underdogs on Sunday.
“I've been in terrible situations like this before,” said right guard Jermon Bushrod. “The only way you can go is up. You can deal with it like a man or crumble under the pressure. We all have to be better.”
