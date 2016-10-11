Dolphins among the biggest home underdogs of 2016 this week vs. Steelers

The betting public has basically given up on the Miami Dolphins.
The early line for Steelers-Dolphins Sunday?
A jaw-dropping plus-9 for Miami in some sports books, making the Dolphins not only the biggest home underdogs of the week, but the one of the biggest home ‘dogs of the season.
In short, bettors view the Dolphins on the same plane as the Browns, who got 10 1/2 points against the Patriots at home last week. New England covered with room to spare, beating Cleveland 33-13.
Here’s why this is such a horrible matchup for the Dolphins:
The Steelers have the league’s third-ranked pass offense (284 yards per game). Ben Roethlisberger leads the NFL with 15 passing touchdowns.
As for the Dolphins? Opposing quarterbacks have a 101.5 passer rating against them and starting cornerback Xavien Howard is out indefinitely with a knee injury.
