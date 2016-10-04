Miami Dolphins keep a close eye on Hurricane Matthew

With Hurricane Matthew a threat to make landfall in South Florida Thursday, the Miami Dolphins are quietly working through contingencies about what might happen to their home game Sunday if forecasters’ worst fears are realized.
Hard Rock Stadium and its brand new shade canopy is built to withstand Category 4 force winds; Matthew made landfall in Haiti Tuesday morning as a Category 4 with sustained winds of 145 mph.
South Florida is on the west edge of the storm’s cone of concern, and if it does hit South Florida late Thursday, it’s expected to do so as a Category 3.
“Obviously, right now we’re thinking about the people in Haiti,” Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel told the Miami Herald. “There’s a lot of uncertainty around what will happen in the next few days and we’re watching it very closely. We’ll be prepared to react however we need to when we have more information.”
Hard Rock is scheduled to host two major sporting events in 17 hours this weekend: the nationally televised Miami-Florida State game Saturday night, and then Dolphins-Titans the next afternoon.
Not only must the weather be clear, but roads must be safe for tens of thousands of people to get in their cars and drive to Miami Gardens.
As for the team, Dolphins players practice Tuesday and Wednesday, have Thursday off, then return to the field Friday.
