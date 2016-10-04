Haiti under siege by Hurricane Matthew as Florida keeps a wary eye on storm

Deadly wind, rain and storm surge began to assault southwest Haiti on Tuesday as Hurricane Matthew’s outer bands barreled north.
Florida remained in a state of emergency with much of the state under the storm’s “cone of concern,” though it is still too soon to say which path the hurricane will take.
A hurricane warning remains in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island and New Providence. .
At 5 a.m. Tuesday, National Hurricane Center forecasters said computer models show Matthew traveling north. The storm was 200 miles southwest of Cap Haitien, Haiti, moving at 9 mph. Sustained winds are 145 mph, keeping Matthew a fierce Category 4 hurricane.
As Matthew's eye wall prepared to cross over western Haiti, the rains and winds in the southern region were not letting up. There were reports of a mudslide in Anse Milieu in southern Haiti, and flooding was widespread.
"We are at the office and rains and winds are very strong," said Dr. Fonie Pierre, head of Catholic Relief Services in Les Cayes. "We are 20 people at the office, CRS staff and members of the emergency operation center. Until now we are feeling safe."
Haiti's Civil Protection tweeted that the number of people who had sought shelter from the storm in the middle of the night had more than doubled to 6,416 in the southern region.
The disaster preparedness office also confirmed that several coastal communities were flooded and in Port-au-Prince, the relentless rains were accompanied by strong winds.
In Les Cayes, many homes and a radio station were damaged, with winds carrying away the station's satellite dish. Catholic Relief Services also lost its internet satellite dish.
A tropical storm warning was in effect in Turks and Caicos, where all airports are set to close at 9:30 a.m.
While forecasters have been wary about the long-range forecast — beyond three days, tracks can be off by as much as 175 miles — they said models on Monday moved west in response to the strengthening of a subtropical ridge.
A strong ridge would steer the storm to the northwest. That shift also followed an earlier westward slide, said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy.
"The morning run was generally a little further west, but not like eye-popping. And also it’s one run," he said. "So in this round of runs, they saw that ridge as stronger. We’ll see if that continues."
Hurricane advisories for the state could be issued on Tuesday.
With the new forecast track shifting the cone over a large swath of the state, including South Florida, state officials warned residents to get serious about preparations. Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for the entire state.
"If Matthew directly impacts Florida," he said, "there will be massive destruction we have not seen in years, comparable to what we saw in Hurricane Andrew."
Forecasters said Matthew would likely pick up speed into Tuesday and make a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday. The center of the storm will move over Haiti overnight, eastern Cuba on late Tuesday and across the southeastern Bahamas late Tuesday and early Wednesday. The storm could weaken slightly as it crosses Haiti and Cuba, forecasters said, but should remain a major hurricane as it nears Florida.
Around the Caribbean, countries evacuated thousands of residents as conditions worsened.
Forecasters said southern Haiti and southwestern Dominican Republic can expect 15 to 25 inches of rain and downpours of up to 40 inches. Eastern Cuba, northwestern Haiti and the southeastern Bahamas could see up to a foot of rain.
Punishing waves could push the storm surge to between 10 and 15 feet in parts of Cuba, Haiti and the Bahamas, forecasters said.
Ward said Jamaica may avoid the worst of the storm, but receive enough rain that flooding will occur because of poor drainage. The government dropped its hurricane warning Monday afternoon.
In Haiti, government officials went door to door warning residents. Cuban authorities organized a mass exodus and moved more than 430,000 people from the southeast coast. The Dominican Republic relocated another 13,000 people. Jamaica — which replaced its hurricane warning with a tropical storm warning Monday evening — sent buses to ferry residents from harbor towns. U.S. Naval officials shipped about 700 family members from its base at Guantánamo Bay to Pensacola.
Comments