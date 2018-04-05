This retired NBA star and former Heat starter is getting into the marijuana business

Lamar Odom is known for winning two NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and for once being married to Khloe Kardashian. But now the retired NBA star — and one-time Miami Heat starter — is planning on making his name in another industry.

In an interview with TheBlast.com, Odom said he is going to invest in the marijuana business. He plans to launch his new line, Rich Soil Organics, in California later this year.

According to the interview, Odom said his gravitation toward marijuana arose when he was recovering from substance abuse issues. They reached a peak in 2015 when he fell into a coma after a drug overdose.

“While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness,” Odom said according to the interview. “... It’s a perfect time to offer these Cannabis solutions to the public who may be going through similar body issues as I am.”

Odom, the fourth overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft, played for the Miami Heat in the 2003-04 season. He started 80 games and averaged 17.1 points and 9.7 rebounds to help the Heat reach the playoffs for the first time in three years. The Heat traded him, Caron Butler and Brian Grant to the Lakers after the season in a package deal for Shaquille O’Neal.

Odom joins Ricky Williams, among other former professional athletes, to invest in the marijuana industry. Williams, the former Dolphins running back who has been an advocate for marijuana use for some time now, launched his brand earlier this year.