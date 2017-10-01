McGruder starts at small forward, shines as Heat beat Hawks in preseason opener

Rodney McGruder won the Heat’s vigorous preseason conditioning test last week.
The scrappy, 6-5, 200-pound undrafted second-year guard hasn’t won the starting job at small forward yet, but if opening night preseason starting lineups are worth anything it’s safe to say he’s leading that race too.
Sunday night, it was McGruder, and not Justise Winslow or Josh Richardson, who ran with the Heat’s first team – point guard Goran Dragic, shooting guard Dion Waiters, power forward James Johnson, and center Hassan Whiteside – in a 96-90 win over the Atlanta Hawks at AmericanAirlines Arena.
While coach Erik Spoelstra said pregame he’s “still working out the rotation” and has another five preseason games to do so, McGruder started 65 games for the Heat last season when the team was ravaged by injury.
Keeping McGruder in the starting lineup would allow Spoelstra to keep three ball handlers in Richardson, Winslow and Tyler Johnson together coming off the bench along with three-point specialist Wayne Ellington and center Kelly Olynyk, who can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting as well.
In the first half Sunday, Spoelstra was driven to keep those units together as long as he could. When James Johnson picked up his third foul with 7:21 left in the opening quarter, he went to Winslow, who saw the majority of his time at power forward.
McGruder, who led all scorers in the Heat’s Red, White and Pink scrimmage Saturday at FAU, scored the first five points of the game for the Heat on a corner three-pointer and a layup after an offensive rebound. He finished with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes.
THIS AND THAT
▪ Richardson, who left Saturday’s scrimmage with a bloody nose, replaced McGruder at small forward when he went to the bench. He did arguably his best work Sunday when he started the second half at point guard.
He blocked Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder twice early in the third quarter and finished with four in the game. Richardson added 12 points, four rebounds and two steals in a little less than 25 minutes of action.
▪ Winslow, who is coming off season-ending shoulder surgery, made his first mid-range jumper and had a nice dunk on a beautiful bounce pass from Goran Dragic in the first half. Winslow finished with six points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 23 minutes.
▪ Tyler Johnson led all Heat scorers with 14 points (6-of-8 field goals), but had four turnovers and no assists in 17 minutes as the backup point guard.
▪ Whiteside, who said on Heat media day he thought he could shoot 80 percent or better from the free throw line this season, finished 4-of-7 from the stripe. He finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and a block in 19 minutes of work.
▪ Olynyk, in his first game with the Heat, finished with nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and five turnovers. He finished plus-15 in 23 minutes of action.
▪ Forward Okaro White was the only other rotational player from last season who played through the first three quarters. Spoelstra, who said pregame he was going to limit players’ minutes, didn’t play Dragic in the second half. Spoelstra emptied the bench with a little under six minutes to play.
▪ Rookie first round pick Bam Adebayo, who has drawn rave reviews all summer and in training camp, made his debut with 5:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. He scored his first point and only points from the free throw line. He finished 1-of-8 from the line.
▪ The Heat, like it did all of last season, locked arms during the playing of the national anthem as a way of taking a stand against social and racial injustice.
“We are an organization that honors the military, honor the flag, honor our soldiers that have committed their lives for this country,” coach Erik Spoelstra said before Sunday’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Hawks. “We also want our players to absolutely have a voice for the displeasure of what they’re seeing around the country. And we encourage our guys to express themselves absolutely in the right way.”
