Stripper says she’s having basketball superstar Carmelo Anthony’s baby

Carmelo Anthony is having a rough week.
First, Knicks boss Phil Jackson said that Anthony, the face of New York basketball for the better part of a decade, “would be better off somewhere else.”
Then, there’s this:
He’s in line for a real divorce, not just as a professional one.
Anthony and longtime wife La La have reportedly separated. And TMZ, as it seemingly always does, got the dirt on why:
Carmelo Anthony was messing around with a woman who now claims she's pregnant with his baby -- and as you can imagine, his wife, La La, is pissed ... TMZ Sports has learned.
Multiple sources tell us ... the other woman often works at a gentlemen's club in NYC, and we're told she's claiming to be 6 and a half months pregnant with Melo's child.
We're also told she has made it clear to Melo she expects him to kick in for medical expenses and other baby related costs.
Whoa.
If true, money shouldn’t be an issue for Anthony, who earned $24.6 million this year.
But where he’ll be earning those millions next year is very much unclear. The Miami Herald’s Greg Cote wrote last week that the Heat should trade for Anthony, and based on Jackson’s comments, the price might not be steep. And that was before this latest bombshell revelation. It’s hard to believe he’ll be more attractive to teams after this news.
While there’s not denying his talent, perhaps this might not be the best place for Anthony personally. While South Florida isn’t Las Vegas, it’s not far off when it comes to temptations.
A couple of years back, Thrillest ranked states by their quality (and quantity) of gentlemen’s establishments, and Florida placed second behind just West Virginia.
Why? The Sunshine State has the most strip clubs in the country with 243, and some of the nation’s best, the survey found.
