‘Melo, Hayward top intriguing options to help take Heat to next level

0:54 Dragic: 'I would trade .500 for making the playoffs.' Pause

1:21 Haslem: 'They have nothing to be ashamed of.'

1:26 Miami says goodbye to Jose Fernandez

2:58 Former Marlins catcher Charles Johnson on 20th anniversary of team's 1st World title

0:36 Tillerson says there's a "low level of trust" with Russia

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to Donald Trump

3:03 UM offensive coordinator Thomas Brown

1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft