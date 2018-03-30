Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, left, talks with manager Don Mattingly during the Marlins' MLB home season opener game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Here's how Le Batard responded when the Marlins gave up a home run to open the season

By Jordan McPherson

March 30, 2018 10:56 AM

With the way the Miami Marlins’ season started Thursday, Dan Le Batard couldn’t help but laugh.

Marlins starting pitcher José Ureña gave up a home run to Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ on the first pitch of the sesaon, the start of an eventual 8-4 loss.

Le Batard’s ESPN radio show “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,” based in Miami, had producer Billy Gill on site at Marlins Park for the game, giving a moment-by-moment breakdown leading up to the first pitch of the game. Once Gill said Happ took Ureña’s first pitch deep to right field for a home run, Le Batard proceeded to break out into hysterical laughter in the show’s studio.

“Welcome Derek Jeter!” Le Batard bellowed between laughs. “And that concludes our Marlins coverage for the season!”

Le Batard has not been shy about how the Marlins’ new ownership — led by principle owner Bruce Sherman and CEO Jeter — has been running the franchise.

He had a testy interview with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on his radio show in December after the Marlins’ began slashing payroll by trading top players Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon. Christian Yelich was traded shortly afterward as well.

The Marlins return to Marlins Park for the second of four games against the Cubs at 7:10 p.m. Friday.

