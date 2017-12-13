Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna (13), center fielder Christian Yelich (21) and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27), left to right, take a break during a pitching change as the Marlins host the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.
Miami Marlins

First Giancarlo Stanton, now Marcell Ozuna. Marlins deal All-Star outfielder

By Clark Spencer

December 13, 2017 01:58 PM

LAKE BUENA VISTA

And then there was one.

Two days after trading Giancarlo Stanton, the Marlins have reached an agreement to send Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals, according to multiple reports. The latest deal, once finalized, will leave Christian Yelich as the Marlins’ only remaining outfielder — and he could end up being traded, as well.

It is not yet known which players the Marlins will be receiving from St. Louis. But the deal is reportedly built around right-handed pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara and one Cardinals outfielder.

For the Cardinals, who lost out in their quest to acquire Stanton, Ozuna represents a consolation prize.

At least 10 teams have contacted the Marlins about acquiring Yelich. But the Marlins have concentrated their efforts on first trading Ozuna.

