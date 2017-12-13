First Giancarlo Stanton, now Marcell Ozuna. Marlins deal All-Star outfielder

And then there was one.

Two days after trading Giancarlo Stanton, the Marlins have reached an agreement to send Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals, according to multiple reports. The latest deal, once finalized, will leave Christian Yelich as the Marlins’ only remaining outfielder — and he could end up being traded, as well.

It is not yet known which players the Marlins will be receiving from St. Louis. But the deal is reportedly built around right-handed pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara and one Cardinals outfielder.

For the Cardinals, who lost out in their quest to acquire Stanton, Ozuna represents a consolation prize.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

At least 10 teams have contacted the Marlins about acquiring Yelich. But the Marlins have concentrated their efforts on first trading Ozuna.