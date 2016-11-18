Mitt Romney’s firm considered buying the Miami Marlins: report

Hey Fish fans: Would you be on board with Mitt Romney buying the Miami Marlins?
Solamere Capital, an investment firm run by Romney and his eldest son Tagg, considered buying South Florida’s MLB franchise over the last few weeks, according to a report in the Boston Globe.
But the deal appears to have fallen through, the Globe says. It’s not clear if current owner Jeffrey Loria — whose team finished 79-82 and lost star pitcher José Fernandez in a tragic boating accident — had any interest in selling.
“We [had] been looking at the Marlins on behalf of some of the families that are a part of Solamere,” Matt Waldrip, an executive at the Boston-based firm, told the Globe on Thursday.
The Marlins would not comment on the report.
Romney may have bigger fish to fry: Media reports say he plans to meet with President-elect Donald Trump over the weekend to discuss a possible appointment as secretary of state. That would be a big about-face after Romney, the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, declined to endorse Trump in his race against Hillary Clinton and in fact attacked the New Yorker for “a character and temperament unfit for the leader of the free world.”
If the deal gets back on track, the former Massachusetts governor wouldn’t be the first Marlins owner with New England ties. Billionaire John Henry, who bought the team in 1999 and sold it two years later for $158 million, now owns the Boston Red Sox.
Miami Herald staff writer Clark Spencer contributed to this report
