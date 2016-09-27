Wednesday procession and memorial set for Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez

A procession and public viewing for late Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez will begin Wednesday afternoon at Marlins Park. His funeral Thursday will be a private ceremony.
Wednesday’s start time will be 2:16 p.m., the minutes a nod to Fernandez’s jersey number.
According to Herald news partner CBS4, fans can gather on the west plaza of Marlins Park to see the procession, which will leave the stadium and head west. From the stadium, the procession will go to Ermita de la Caridad (Shrine of Our Lady of Charity) at 3609 South Miami Avenue.
Then, the procession will go to St. Brendan Catholic Church, 8725 SW 32nd Street, where the public viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to midnight.
Fernandez, Emilio Macias and Eddy Rivero, all in their 20s, died when Fernandez’s boat crashed early Sunday morning on a South Beach jetty.
