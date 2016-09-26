José Fernández owned boat in fatal crash, marine police say

Investigators looking into the crash that killed Miami Marlins pitcher José Fernández and two friends changed course Monday and said the vessel in which they were riding belonged to the superstar pitcher.
Authorities said Sunday during a news conference that the boat involved in the fatal Sunday morning crash belonged to “a friend of José’s who is very well connected to several Marlins players.” Investigators say the boat, Kaught Looking, was heading south around 3:15 a.m. at full speed when it struck the north Government Cut jetty, flipped and killed all three men on board,
But in a news release Monday, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission said Fernández was indeed the registered owner. They also confirmed that Emilio Jesus Macias, 27, and Eduardo Rivero, 25, died alongside the pitcher.
The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the physical autopsies of the three victims but pathologists are awaiting the results of toxicology tests, according to an office spokesman. FWC Officer Rob Klepper said the cause of death for the three men has not yet been established.
“The exact time of the accident is still under investigation and the operator of the vessel at the time of the accident is undetermined at this time,” Klepper said in a statement.
Klepper declined to provide new information to the Miami Herald when reached earlier Monday. But TMZ.com reported that Fernández was seen at American Social, a Brickell bar on the Miami River. And Will Bernal, a friend of Rivero’s, posted a string of texts on Instagram that suggested Fernández was indeed on the Miami River Sunday night and may have been upset about something.
Our last phone conversation and text messages last night. I feel sick to my stomach. Everyone is talking about Jose Fernandez but you died trying to be there for him and be a good friend. This doesn't sit with me well. I write this with the heaviest heart I've ever had. I just lost Tony and now I lost another best friend. I can't get over this nightmare. I already miss you and our daily conversations. You died being a great friend. You went to be with Jose and help him when he called you. I tried so hard to tell you not to go out on that boat. It didn't feel right and we both knew it. I'm choking on tears writing this, you don't deserve this. We were just talking about life at the Marlins game and how precious it is. I can't believe you are gone. The pain I have is unexplainable. I feel guilty that I didn't do a better job of trying to convince you not get on that boat. You told me just so I know in case something happens. You had a gut feeling and that is killing me. I love you bro, you'll always be the little brother I never had. I'm in shock, I'm still waiting for you to call me or txt me. We were so excited to celebrate your birthday in Vegas. You were loved by many and I'll do my best to stay involved with them. Lauren and I will keep you in our prayers. Rest In Peace brother. Love you little bro Eddy Rivero @e_greeneyes #rip #mybrotherfromanothermother
“Try to keep him close to shore if you go out,” Bernal texted.
“Trust me it’s not my time yet,” Rivero responded.
“I know but try to keep Jose cool, tell him what I said,” Bernal wrote back.
Rivero then posted a picture of his phone’s map application, showing the area of the Miami River around American Social. An American Social manager released the following statement:
“José Fernández was a guest at American Social. We would like to extend our sincerest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the families and friends who share in the loss of the three victims involved in this tragic boating accident and to the Miami Marlins organization.”
