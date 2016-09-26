José Fernández owned boat in fatal crash, marine police say

0:27 Aerial spraying against Zika draws protesters in Miami Beach Pause

2:55 Mayor Gimenez reacts to Zika cases found in Miami Beach

3:02 Gov. Rick Scott declares Zika zone in Miami Beach

0:48 Dethroned Miss Florida USA 2017 sues for $15 million and her crown back

0:57 National Dance Day hits Miami Beach

1:24 Miami! Miami! Cuban Migrants Arrive on the Beach

2:27 Bal Harbour officials discuss Police Chief Mark Overton

1:08 Miguel de la Rosa will be the acting police chief of Bal Harbour

1:19 Bal Harbour Village Manager Jorge Gonzalez talks about Police Chief Mark Overton

1:53 Owner of new business on Ocean Drive says he just wants to open a soul food restaurant