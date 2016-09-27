Miami Marlins

September 27, 2016 10:30 AM

Autographed José Fernández baseballs wash ashore

By David J. Neal

Among the items thrown from José Fernández boat as it fatally flipped early Sunday morning: a bag of baseballs that had been autographed by the Marlins pitcher.

The City of Miami Beach confirmed a WSVN Channel 7 report that a bag including four baseballs and a checkbook was found and turned in at the 24th Street lifeguard stand. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the lead agency in the crash investigation, is now in possession of the bag and contents.

Fernandez and friends Emilio Macias and Eddy Rivero were killed when Fernandez’s boat hit a jetty near Miami Beach’s South Pointe.

Fernández-signed baseballs with certificates of authenticity, which are supposed to guard against forged signatures, sell for at least $140 each on eBay Buy It Now postings.

Jose Fernandez Tribute

Miami Marlins fan Nicholas Gonzalez talks about how the death of pitcher Jose Fernandez has made him feel prior to the Marlins and Mets game on Mon., Sept. 26, 2016.

Matias Ocner mocner@miamiherald.com

