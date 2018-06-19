Interviews with Madison Rayne, Fallah Bahh, Diamante, Rohit Raju at Impact Wrestling

More lives than a cat, Impact Wrestling is making the most of its latest chances with a new regime, led by the respected Scott D'Amore along with Don Callis, Sonjay Dutt, Gail Kim, Jimmy Jacobs, Abyss, and Tommy Dreamer.
The roster features a mix of established ring veterans, up-and-comers and experienced talent getting an opportunity on Pop TV.
If anyone understands the power of television in pro wrestling, it's Madison Rayne.
One of the talented Knockouts, Rayne is enjoying another stint with the company that helped make her famous as she proved what women can do in the ring. She continued to build what others set as the foundation in the Knockouts Division.
Rayne, Kim, Awesome Kong, Angelina Love and Velvet Sky helped change the perception of TNA in women's wrestling by delivering the TNA (Total Nonstop Action) Wrestling.
Rayne, a former TNA Wrestling Knockouts tag team champ, is a five-time TNA Knockouts champ. A member of The Beautiful People (with Love and Sky), she is also a former Shimmer women's tag team champ.
One of many pro wrestling stars birthed in Ohio, things have changed since her title reigning days as a single woman. This time around in Impact Rayne, 32, is a mom, and her husband is Impact Wrestling broadcaster and WWE alum Josh Mathews, making for some interesting dinner table talk at home.
"There's more non-wrestling talk than there is wrestling talk," she said. "What I'm really happy about is that we were told very early on in our relationship that people who work together, it usually creates a bit of friction, but we found that really happy grove where I still liked to be critiqued when I wrestle, and he's got such a great mind and a great eye for it, so if I present him to him in a way, 'Hey, can you give me some feedback,' then we talk about it.
"But for the most part, it's a closed-door topic in our house, unless it needs to be discussed. So there's far more nonwrestling conversation than there is wrestling [talk] in our house."
Here is the complete video interview.
More excerpts from the interview.
"When I first came into Impact Wrestling, I was young and hungry, and all I wanted to do was be a Knockout," she said. "There were so many other girls who were already there that have paved that way for me, and I feel like now I am kind of on the other side of that, where I am hopefully one of the ones who have continued to pave the way.
"There are so many young, hungry, incredibly talented women in this locker room. I'm excited in a whole brand new way — not only to get in and tie it up with them but to watch them soar. There are girls in that locker room right now who are about to have moments that are just going to catapult their careers..."
DIAMANTE of LAX
While Madison Rayne is considered one of the top established Knockouts in the locker room, Miami's own Diamante of LAX is working to reach that status.
A tough wrestler who will take to flight, the 27-year-old was trained by Florida legend Rusty Brooks and has made her mark on the Florida indies as Angel Rose.
How tall is she? Doesn't matter. She can bring it and take it from all shapes, sizes and styles
Showing her resilience, she took a beating from the physical Asuka during a WWE NXT taping in Winter Park (near Orlando). She's also wrestled men, including defeating Mike Monroe to become the first woman to win the indie ICW title in Miami.
Returning to Impact after being sidelined for several months with a leg injury, the up-n-coming Diamante has good chemistry with Impact Wrestling newcomer Su Yung, who she wrestled on the Florida indies. They are ready to step up their game and prove their worth in that division.
Diamante — with those cold, dark eyes and a strong heart — discusses returning from injury.
"When you wait for something for so long and you finally have it, there's no way to describe it. It's just the best thing in the world, especially for someone like me, who really doesn't do anything else but think about wrestling and want to wrestle and be here...It feels like day one all over again..I'm beyond words happy to be back."
Here is the complete video interview.
Diamante, part of LAX, talks LAX [Konnan, Santana, Ortiz].
"Being alongside someone like Konnan [the leader of LAX who also grew up in Miami] and just being able to pick his brain for knowledge is a Blessing, and [Diamante smiles] those two cats from New York [Santana and Ortiz], I've known them for a year, and it feels like I've known them for 10. I've never met a group of people who I instantly clicked with. It's just organic, and [fans] know it, and they love it."
FALLAH BAHH
With his ring attire and ring appearance, the 400-plus pound Fallah Bahh pays homage to the late, great Yokozuna.
Bahh said: "Pat Buck [Wrestle Pro] and Kevin Matthews [KM] gave me the idea to be that [Yokozuna] persona."
Fans not only enjoy the look, but they love chanting "Bahh" whether he is punching an opponent or smacking himself. Reminds me of the interaction between fans and the late "Shah" Hack Meyers from the original ECW.
The agile 32-year-old Bahh is from New Jersey where he received his training and advice from some of the best including Kevin Knight (IWF), Danny Cage (Monster Factory), Abyss (Impact), Buck and KM. A humble and respectful talent, he is thankful for the opportunity in Impact Wrestling.
"Abyss and Danny Cage gave me the opportunity to show my face here [Impact Wrestling]," he said. "I think them, and I thank Pat Buck for everything that I have at this moment."
Here is the complete video interview.
"[Pro wrestling] was something I'd always loved as a child," he said. "I was a kid who was very hyper. It was hard for me to focus on one or two things at a time. The only thing that caught my eye was professional wrestling. The bright colors. The different characters. Good vs. evil.
"Instead of running up and down the house, [pro wrestling was] the only thing that caught my attention enough for me to sit down on the couch and watch TV. My mother kind of encouraged it because it was the only thing stopping me from getting in trouble in the house."
Bonus Bahh
ROHIT RAJU
Ohio (Madison Rayne), Florida (Diamante) and New Jersey (Fallah Bahh), three top locations in pro wrestling lore with three impressive talents. Add Michigan to the list with Rohit Raju hailing from the Wolverine State.
"Starting out in Michigan was great. I cut my teeth there," he said. "[Alpha Male] Monte Brown, who used to wrestle here, a really good dude, I actually knew him, before I got into wrestling. We used to lift together, and I would pick his brain.
"Just low and behold, I had a chance to go train, and I went to train with a guy named Xavier Justice out in Flint [Michigan]. Then I went to the House of Truth [under Truth Martini] in Detroit, and then recently I've been just stopping at the CanAm Dojo in Windsor [Ontario, Canada], Scott D'Amore's place."
D'Amore is Impact Wrestling's executive vice president, playing a major role in acquiring talent and creative.
"Wrestling is a hustle," Raju said. "You have to hustle. This does not come overnight, especially for a guy who's 5-8, 187 pounds...Nowadays, it's a little more lenient for guys like me."
Like Diamante, what Raju lacks in size he makes up in all other facets of the profession.
Here is the complete video interview.
Catch those wrestlers and more on Impact Wrestling at 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
My Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
Comments