Florida Panthers Wrestling Day features Brother Love, Keith Yandle

The Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard podcast-- featuring Bruce Prichard (WWE alum Brother Love) and Conrad Thompson -- will conduct a wrestling talk show with a surprise guest at the BB&T Center, after the Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers afternoon hockey game on Saturday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) across from the Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale.
The talk show is part of Florida Panthers’ Pro Wrestling Day.
My video interview with Panthers star defenseman and pro wrestling fan Keith Yandle
Free, cool Panthers lucky green T-shirts for the first 10,000 people, and food and beverage are included in a special ticket price.
The Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard podcast is special, too. Sports Illustrated named it the 2017 Wrestling Podcast of The Year.
My audio interview with Bruce Prichard as he discusses the podcast, Florida Panthers’ Pro Wrestling Day, his brother Dr. Tom Prichard and more.
Prichard was a longtime wrestling producer working hand-in-hand with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and he also was the red-faced, over-the-top character, Brother Love in the then-WWF. Bruce most recently donned the famous all-white Brother Love suit as a special guest on WWE’s 25th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw. He recently worked for TNA Impact Wrestling.
My video interview with Bruce Prichard in July at Impact Wrestling in Orlando
Something To Wrestle
Prichard is now the star of his own podcast, Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard. The show is one of the most downloaded podcasts in the Sports & Recreation category on iTunes and amasses more than 3-million downloads per month. The show is so popular that Bruce and his co-host Conrad Thompson sometimes take their podcast format on the road and have done live shows to packed houses in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston and Las Vegas.
They are currently gearing for their South Florida show.
Will former WWE broadcaster and local sports guy Craig Minervini pay a visit to tell some Craig DeGeorge stories? Minervini works for Fox Sports Florida, which broadcasts the Panthers games on television. Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle is a big wrestling fan, especially WWE.
Ticket packages for Florida Panthers Pro Wrestling Day also include food, unlimited beer, wine and soda.
Pucks drops at 2 p.m.
Before the game, long-time South Florida indie group Coastal Championship Wrestling will provide mat action.
Following the game, the Something to Wrestle show with Bruce Prichard, Conrad Thompson and a surprise guest.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit
https://www.nhl.com/panthers/tickets/wrestling.
