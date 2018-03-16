Florida Panthers Wrestling Day features Brother Love, Keith Yandle

Bruce Prichard (WWE alum Brother Love) of the Something To Wrestle podcast will be in South Florida to conduct a wrestling talk show with co-host Conrad Thompson and a surprise guest after the Florida Panthers/Edmonton Oilers hockey game on Saturday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale. All part of Florida Panthers Pro Wrestling Day, CCW matches will be outside the arena before the game. Puck drops at 2 p.m. Photo By Jim Varsallone