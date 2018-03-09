Buddy Murphy returning to the site of his first WWE NXT match

Buddy Murphy, who is a former NXT tag team champ, is gearing for an NXT show in Fort Pierce on Saturday, March 10 at the Havert L. Fenn Center, the site of his first NXT match.
Born in Australia, the 29-year-old Murphy has come a long way to fulfill a dream, and he has been impressive, when afforded an opportunity. He did very well participating in the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament on 205 Live, and he is ready for the next step in his evolution process.
Keep an eye on him, the man from the land down under rising to the top.
My audio interview with Larry Steve’s second favorite wrestler Buddy Murphy
He discusses his deaf pet piglet Larry Steve, participating in the Cruiserweight tournament, dieting, Chipotle, his first NXT match which was at the Havert L. Fenn Center, returning to his homeland Australia to compete for NXT, what is wrestling like in Australia, his wrestling journey from Australia to America, traveling to Tampa for a WWE tryout, getting signed by WWE from a group of 85 wrestlers at that grueling four-day tryout, and more.
Murphy is a former NXT tag team champ with Wesley Blake. The talented duo was accompanied by Alexa Bliss, who is currently the WWE Raw Women’s Champ, mother figure to Larry Steve and engaged to Murphy.
Murphy discusses pursuing his pro wrestling dream, going all-in by traveling from Australia to Tampa (his first visit to the States) for a WWE tryout, getting signed, moving from Australia to Florida, changing his dialect, date night with Alexa Bliss, TV shows Impractical Jokers and Seinfeld, Larry Steve and more.
Who’s your Buddy? Who’s your pal?
It’s he. Buddy Murphy. The best kept secret in WWE.
Well, the secret is out. He has all the tools, and the tool box is opening. Go get ‘em Buddy.
- WWE NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE NXT will return to Fort Pierce on Saturday, March 10 at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 200 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet included in the price of admission. First come, first served.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
Call 772-462-1521.
Visit NXTTickets.com.
