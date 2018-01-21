How WWE surprised scholarship winner in honor of Raw 25

Full Sail University student Jason Ferrer received a $25,000 scholarship from WWE to acknowledge his hard work while commemorating the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. The surprise ceremony was Wednesday, Jan. 17 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Pictured with Ferrer are WWE Assistant Head Coach/Producer Sara Amato (far left), Full Sail University President Garry Jones (second from left) and WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor. Photo By Jim Varsallone