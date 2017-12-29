Mayoral candidate Kane talks WWE Raw coming to Miami and more

Miami begins a new year for WWE as Monday Night Raw will be at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Jan. 1 live on USA Network, and Kane will be one of the featured superstars.
WWE and he are preparing for a busy and exciting month to drop kick-off the new year.
A beast (Brock Lesnar), a monster (Braun Strowman) and a demon (Kane) face each other in a much anticipated matchup of force for big man bragging rights and the Universal title at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 28 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Lesnar with Paul Heyman is the champ.
Also in January, the Raw 25th anniversary show (the Monday prior to the Rumble) is Jan. 22 on USA Network from Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Manhattan Center in New York City. Kane, who debuted with WWE in 1995, is entering his 26th year in pro wrestling/sports entertainment, quite an accomplishment in itself.
But it all starts in Miami on New Year’s Day, and Kane is ready.
Actually, the East Tennessee resident will be spending New Year’s Eve in South Florida, too.
Behind that monstrous Big Red Machine disposition and scary mask, the 7-0, 320-pound Demon Kane is small business owner and family man Glenn Jacobs, an intelligent human being running for mayor in Knox County, Tennessee.
Kane, 50, discusses his political journey, WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump winning the Presidential election, Dwayne The Rock Johnson possibly running for President in 2024 and more.
Born in the Spanish town of Torrejón de Ardoz to a United States Air Force family that was stationed in Spain, Kane grew up near St. Louis. He earned a college degree in English literature at Northeast Missouri State University, now Truman State University, where he played basketball and football. He also has some acting experience away from the ring on TV shows and in movies.
- Raw in Miami
What better way to drop kick-off the new year than with WWE Monday Night Raw.
Raw is heading to Miami for New Year’s Day night (Monday, Jan. 1, 2018) at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home to the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
Universal Champ Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman will appear.
Intercontinental Champ Roman Reigns against Samoa Joe.
Cruiserweight Champ Enzo Amore against Cedric Alexander.
And more.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m. ET. Raw will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.
Tickets are on sale.
- WWE SmackDown Live in Orlando
WWE SmackDown Live will be broadcast on the USA Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 2 from the Amway Center in Orlando.
WWE in Tampa
WWE will be at the Amalie Arena in Tampa for a SmackDown house show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, and tickets are also on sale.
WWE Champ AJ Styles, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ Charlotte Flair, WWE Tag Champs The Usos, Jinder Mahal, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Natalya, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, New Day, Becky Lynch, Rusev, Dolph Ziggler, John Cena and more.
