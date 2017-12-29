Mayoral candidate Kane talks WWE Raw coming to Miami and more

WWE will drop kick-off the new year with Monday Night Raw on Jan. 1 live on USA Network from the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami. January is big for WWE, also with the Raw 25th anniversary show on Jan. 22, which includes legends and the Royal Rumble on Jan. 28, which features The Monster Braun Strowman, Universal Champ The Beast Brock Lesnar and The Demon Kane in a three-way match for the title. Photo Courtesy WWE